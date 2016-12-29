What is OJO
OJO is the first portable projector designed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. It projects a 30-120 inch display at 200 lumens, with a 20400mAh built-in rechargeable battery. OJO supports up to 4 hours of projection and can be doubled as a power bank for your other digital devices as well. That's correct, OJO can support all of your devices via HDMI cable
Truly portable gaming
The OJO is a travel-friendly size that can easily fit into a small bag or backpack, perfect compact gaming on the go
30-120 INCH SCREEN SIZE
Project your games and videos in crisp high quality via a 1000:1 contrast ratio, supporting a full HD input with the latest DLP technology from Texas Instruments
Designed to be multi- purpose
HDMI input support - With the enclosed HDMI cable, it's easy to enjoy your favorite videos stored in other devices through OJO
Enhancing your gaming experiences
OJO is designed to optimize your enjoyment. We have put forth all of our efforts to ensure your OJO experience will be enjoyable and hassle-free
Alternative power source
OJO can power your Switch or mobile phone when it is not projecting
FULL TECH SPECS
Technical Specifications:
· Display Technology: Texas Instruments DLP 0.2” DMD LED projection
· Luminance: 200 Lumens
· Resolution: 854*480 Pixel
· Contrast Ratio: >1000:1
· Projection Ratio: 16:9 Projection
· Screen Size: 30”-120”
· Interface: HDMI input, 2 USB 3.0, USB Type-C for input and charging Nintendo Switch,
· Output, 3.5” Line out.
· Speaker output: 5W
· Battery: Panasonic High Capacity Lithium Battery – 3.7V 20400mAh
· Expected play time: 4 hours per charge
· Charging Current: 15V 2.6 A
· PowerBank: 5v/2A output
· Size: Dimensions(mm) 172*80*70
· Cooling fan for DMD projector: 11000 RPM turbo fan
· Cooling fan for NS:7600 RPM fan
